U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 159,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 860,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 233,452 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,468,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,082,000 after purchasing an additional 237,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

