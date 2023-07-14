u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 286.5% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

u-blox stock remained flat at $110.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.90. u-blox has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $135.50.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

