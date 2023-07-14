TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 1,377.0% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 38.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

MEDS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.93. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 272.11% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $37.50 to $26.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

(Get Free Report)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.