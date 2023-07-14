Truist Financial Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $348.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $318.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $314.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

