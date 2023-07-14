Truist Financial Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $42.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE HZO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.