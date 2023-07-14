TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.84 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $250.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001994 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000992 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,798,613,851 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

