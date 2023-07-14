Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 16.7% Higher

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 64,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 41,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

