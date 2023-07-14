Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 75,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.51.
About Treasury Wine Estates
