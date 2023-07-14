Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 75,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

