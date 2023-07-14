Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 19 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £150.86 ($194.08).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Nick Roberts acquired 18 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £155.52 ($200.08).
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 840.60 ($10.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 955.23, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 864.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.93).
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
