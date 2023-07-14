Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 19 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £150.86 ($194.08).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Nick Roberts acquired 18 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £155.52 ($200.08).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 840.60 ($10.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 955.23, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 864.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Travis Perkins

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPK. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.03) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 780 ($10.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,200 ($15.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($10.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,050.33 ($13.51).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

