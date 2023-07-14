TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 3.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of TransDigm Group worth $79,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

Shares of TDG traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $882.13. 69,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,475. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $899.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $826.56 and its 200-day moving average is $755.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $39,962,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

