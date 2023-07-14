Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 5,131 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 4,079,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 96.52% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.