TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TCON opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

