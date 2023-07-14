Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Up 27.2%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Track Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 25.64%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

