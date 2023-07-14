TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

