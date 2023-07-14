Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 142381573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.