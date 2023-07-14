Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$64.78. 426,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,349. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.