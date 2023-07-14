Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Down 2.3%

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35). Approximately 2,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.38).

Touchstar Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.88.

Touchstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.