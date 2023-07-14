Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the June 15th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Top Ships Price Performance
Top Ships stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 301,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships
About Top Ships
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.