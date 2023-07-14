Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the June 15th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Top Ships Price Performance

Top Ships stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 301,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

About Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

