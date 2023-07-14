tomiNet (TOMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.88 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $252.92 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00012284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.64694096 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,748,339.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

