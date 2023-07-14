TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Down 70.7% in June

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

Shares of TLGA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.77.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 660,647 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 268,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 173,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.