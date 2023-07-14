Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.57). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 152,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

Time Out Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.16 million, a P/E ratio of -614.29 and a beta of 1.24.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

