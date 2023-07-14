Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $258.20 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $258.20 million and approximately $58.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,207,672,717 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

