The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.47) to GBX 2,100 ($27.02) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WEGRY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

