The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.47) to GBX 2,100 ($27.02) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
WEGRY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
About The Weir Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.