The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 114.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 307,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.