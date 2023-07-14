The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.08 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.16). Approximately 2,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEBB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.76) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,810.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.17.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading

