The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. 175,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.