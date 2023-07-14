The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

