The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
GDL stock remained flat at $7.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $8.47.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.