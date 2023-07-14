The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

GDL stock remained flat at $7.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.