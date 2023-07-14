The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $79.12 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

