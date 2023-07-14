The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.62.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.