The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,996,936. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

