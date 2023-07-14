The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boeing worth $131,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.55. 695,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,659. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

