Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002882 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $848.35 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,149,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,982,222 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

