Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Baker Chad R’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Chad R raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.2% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.52. 29,222,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,341,031. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $882.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

