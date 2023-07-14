TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TeraWulf Trading Up 22.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.87 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
