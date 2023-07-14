TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TeraWulf Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.87 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

