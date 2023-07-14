TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

