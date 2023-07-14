TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 30.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $746.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

