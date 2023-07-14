TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$668.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.91 million. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. TELUS International has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

