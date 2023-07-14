Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. 499,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,682. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

