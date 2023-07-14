Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.28. 267,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

