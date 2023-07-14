Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $220.56. 197,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,489. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

