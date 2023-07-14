Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 1,772,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

