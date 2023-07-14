Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,593,125. The company has a market cap of $897.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

