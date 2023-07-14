Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

