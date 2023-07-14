Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.18. 577,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,690. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.