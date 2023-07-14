Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,388. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

