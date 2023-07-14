Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.59. 1,451,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,032. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

