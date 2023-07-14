Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

