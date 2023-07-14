Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 644.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. 2,968,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,941. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

