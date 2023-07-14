Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.42.

NYSE TECK opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

